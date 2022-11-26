College GameDay analyst weighs in on Clemson vs. South Carolina

During ESPN’s College GameDay show, analyst Pat McAfee gave some thoughts on today’s rivalry showdown between No. 8 Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) and South Carolina (7-4, 4-4 SEC).

“The Palmetto Bowl down there, South Carolina taking on Clemson. 132 miles separate these two,” McAfee said. “Spencer Rattler had six touchdowns — 14 on the season, six last week against Tennessee. But South Carolina’s defense cannot stop the run very well. Will Shipley could eat for Clemson today… And the defense gets to the quarterback. Spencer Rattler’s gonna have to deal with that and not turn the ball over. We got a good one down in South Cackalacka.”

Kickoff of today’s game at Death Valley is set for noon and will be televised on ABC.

Don’t miss Cyber Week Deals at Dear Old Clemson’s online store. Deals will run through midnight Monday.

Footballs signed by the Clemson 2022 class discounted by 30%.

Free Avengers unsigned poster with the purchase of a signed Avengers football

Free signed Myles Murphy 8 by 10 picture with the purchase of Myles Murphy signed card

Free 2022 class unsigned poster with purchase of signed Avengers poster

Free #Team 4 unsigned poster with purchase of any signed softball

Free unsigned Valerie Cagle card with purchase of any signed softball poster

Free unsigned Bakich to Omaha poster with purchase of any signed baseball

Do your part to help support Clemson student-athletes!