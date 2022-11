Once again the Tigers struggled to get a passing game Saturday afternoon in Death Valley and the home win streak and streak over South Carolina ended.

A member of the ESPN GameDay crew is calling for a change at quarterback for the Tigers.

Klubnik has to play next week in Charlotte, right? You can’t keep running 5 out there and expect it to get better. — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) November 26, 2022

Uiagalelei finished the afternoon going 8-29 for 99 yards.