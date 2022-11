Following Clemson’s 31-30 loss to South Carolina on Saturday at Death Valley, former Clemson quarterback Tucker Israel called out Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

“7 completions and half of them behind the LOS,” Israel wrote on Twitter. “Just unacceptable effort from #5 again.”

Uiagalelei finished 8-of-29 passing for just 99 yards and a touchdown with one interception, also rushing for 51 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.