Streeter: "That ain't friggen DJ's fault"

Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter got fired up in his postgame press conference when asked if he considered making a change at quarterback against South Carolina.
Watch Streeter’s response:
Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter commented on quarterback DJ Uiagalelei’s performance following the Tigers’ 31-30 loss to South Carolina on Saturday at Death Valley. Uiagalelei (…)
Following Clemson’s 31-30 loss to South Carolina on Saturday at Death Valley, former Clemson quarterback Tucker Israel called out Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. “7 completions and half of them behind the (…)
South Carolina rallied from a 14-0 deficit and nine-point deficit after halftime to snap No. 8 Clemson’s series and home winning streaks with a 31-30 victory on Saturday at Death Valley. With the loss, (…)
Clemson saw its 40-game home winning streak as well as its seven-game winning streak against South Carolina end Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Here are four sequences that went a long way in determining (…)
After returning from an injury to play in today’s game against South Carolina, Clemson’s Beaux Collins was re-injured against the Gamecocks. Beaux Collins is on the sidelines in street clothes. The (…)
Clemson relied heavily on its running game to get back up a two-score advantage with 4:35 left in the third quarter. Running back Will Shipley evaded three Gamecock defenders to make it to the end zone for (…)
Clemson went into the locker room leading South Carolina, 23-14, after a wild first half at Death Valley. Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery of the first-half action: LINK. Don’t miss Cyber (…)
No. 8 Clemson took a two-score lead into the locker room after a wild first half of today’s game against South Carolina at Death Valley. A few big plays – and a couple of scores – by Clemson’s defense (…)
After the Gamecocks closed in on the Tigers lead to just two points with a touchdown drive midway through the second quarter, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei connected with freshman wide receiver Antonio Williams (…)
Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei rushed the ball for nine yards to pick up Clemson’s second touchdown of the first quarter. The drive that consisted on 8 plays for 90 yards, began with a quick pass to running (…)