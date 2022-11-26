Streeter: "That ain't friggen DJ's fault"

Streeter: "That ain't friggen DJ's fault"

Football

Streeter: "That ain't friggen DJ's fault"

By November 26, 2022 5:49 pm

By |

Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter got fired up in his postgame press conference when asked if he considered making a change at quarterback against South Carolina.

Watch Streeter’s response:

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2hr

Following Clemson’s 31-30 loss to South Carolina on Saturday at Death Valley, former Clemson quarterback Tucker Israel called out Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. “7 completions and half of them behind the (…)

3hr

After returning from an injury to play in today’s game against South Carolina, Clemson’s Beaux Collins was re-injured against the Gamecocks. Beaux Collins is on the sidelines in street clothes. The (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home