Swinney on possibility of open QB competition

The inconsistency in Clemson’s performance at the most important position on the field reached a new low Saturday.

The Tigers has their 40-game home winning streak snapped against rival South Carolina. Turnovers once again were an issue with Clemson three more, giving the Tigers 15 in their last five games.

D.J. Uiagalelei was part of that in his most ineffective performance of the season as a passer. Clemson’s quarterback set season-lows for completions (8) and completion percentage (27.5) as the Tigers failed to balance out an offense that rushed for 237 yards. With just 99 yards through the air, another season-low for Uiagalelei, Clemson still didn’t reach the 400-yard mark in total offense.

He didn’t get much help from a receiving corps that dropped some passes when they were on target, but Uiagalelei also had his share of misses. Midway through the fourth quarter of a one-possession game, he lofted a pass downfield that was well over the head of his intended target and easily intercepted by Carolina’s Marcellas Dial, his sixth time in seven games committing at least one turnover.

Unlike against Syracuse and Notre Dame, though, Uiagalelei was never benched Saturday. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he considered turning to freshman Cade Klubnik again, especially when Uiagalelei took a hit to his hip on one of his 12 carries, but ultimately decided against it.

“He felt like he was OK, and we stuck with him,” Swinney said.

Did Uiagalelei’s latest performance lend itself to opening up the competition at practice next week during Clemson’s preparation for an ACC championship matchup with North Carolina next week? Swinney didn’t rule anything out.

“We’ll see,” he said.

Asked if there’s the possibility of practice reps being split between Uiagalelei and Klubnik, Swinney wasn’t in the mood to divulge details.

“We’re not getting into any of that,” Swinney said. “We’re just moving on and getting ready for (Sunday).”