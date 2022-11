After a lack luster first drive for Clemson’s offense, the Tiger’s defense came up big with a pick-6 in Gamecock territory for the early 7-0 lead.

Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. intercepted South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler on the first-and-ten, taking the ball all the way to the end zone for a 35 yard touchdown.

The drive elapsed in just one play for 35 yards and eight seconds.