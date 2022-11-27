Clemson defensive end has message for Tiger fans

After suffering the first loss of his Clemson career against South Carolina on Saturday, a fifth-year defensive end took to Twitter with a heartfelt message for Tiger fans as well as his teammates.

KJ Henry had this to say following eighth-ranked Clemson’s 31-30 loss to the Gamecocks, which snapped the Tigers’ seven-game winning streak in the rivalry series and their 40-game winning streak at Death Valley:

Hate I let down the fans and more importantly my teammates today. Love this community and grateful for all the amazing memories. On to the next Tiger Family SEE YALL IN CHARLOTTE 🧡💜 — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) November 26, 2022

Henry led Clemson (10-2) with 11 tackles against the Gamecocks and posted half a sack with one tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries.

The North Carolina native and the Tigers will be back on the field this Saturday for the ACC Championship Game against North Carolina in Charlotte (8 p.m., ABC).

Don’t miss Cyber Week Deals at Dear Old Clemson’s online store. Deals will run through midnight Monday.

Footballs signed by the Clemson 2022 class discounted by 30%.

Free Avengers unsigned poster with the purchase of a signed Avengers football

Free signed Myles Murphy 8 by 10 picture with the purchase of Myles Murphy signed card

Free 2022 class unsigned poster with purchase of signed Avengers poster

Free #Team 4 unsigned poster with purchase of any signed softball

Free unsigned Valerie Cagle card with purchase of any signed softball poster

Free unsigned Bakich to Omaha poster with purchase of any signed baseball

Do your part to help support Clemson student-athletes!