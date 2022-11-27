Clemson defensive end has message for Tiger fans

November 27, 2022

After suffering the first loss of his Clemson career against South Carolina on Saturday, a fifth-year defensive end took to Twitter with a heartfelt message for Tiger fans as well as his teammates.

KJ Henry had this to say following eighth-ranked Clemson’s 31-30 loss to the Gamecocks, which snapped the Tigers’ seven-game winning streak in the rivalry series and their 40-game winning streak at Death Valley:

Henry led Clemson (10-2) with 11 tackles against the Gamecocks and posted half a sack with one tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries.

The North Carolina native and the Tigers will be back on the field this Saturday for the ACC Championship Game against North Carolina in Charlotte (8 p.m., ABC).

