Swinney announces starting quarterback

During Dabo Swinney’s ACC Championship Game zoom press conference on Sunday, Clemson’s head coach was asked if DJ Uiagalelei is still the Tigers’ starting quarterback heading into this Saturday’s ACC title game against North Carolina.

“Yeah, he’s still the starter. Still the starter,” Swinney said. “He’s not the reason we lost the game. He can’t catch it, and again, he doesn’t play safety. He doesn’t return kicks. So, he’s got his share of things that he can do better. But he will definitely start the game.”

Uiagalelei completed 8 of 29 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown with one interception while also rushing for 51 yards and a score on 12 carries in Saturday’s 31-30 loss to South Carolina at Death Valley.

Saturday’s ACC Championship Game in Charlotte is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff on ABC.

