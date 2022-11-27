Swinney on Williams: 'We’re not 10-2 without that kid'

Clemson turned the ball over three times in Saturday’s 31-30 loss to South Carolina at Death Valley, losing the turnover margin for the fifth straight game, as the Gamecocks had one less giveaway.

“At the end of the day, we were minus one, and that ended up being the difference in the game,” Swinney said in his postgame press conference.

Two of Clemson’s turnovers occurred in the last seven minutes of the game, and a fumble by freshman Antonio Williams in the waning moments proved to be the dagger.

The Tigers’ defense held South Carolina to a three-and-out with less than three minutes left, seemingly setting up one last chance for Clemson’s offense to drive for the winning score, down by a single point. But the unit never touched the ball again after Williams fumbled near midfield on the punt return. The Gamecocks recovered the loose ball with 2:09 remaining and ran out the rest of the clock.

Because South Carolina decided to throw the ball on third down before an incompletion forced the Gamecocks to punt, the Tigers didn’t have to use their last timeout and had one left, and would have had more than enough time to potentially get kicker B.T. Potter in position to attempt a game-winning field goal.

Unfortunately for Clemson, though, Potter never got that opportunity after the fumble.

“We got an unbelievable kicker. And they actually helped us, because they threw a pass,” Swinney said. “So, we had a timeout, and you got a chance to go win the game with plenty of time and you can really do whatever you need to do there, especially with only needing a field goal, and man.”

Williams’ fumble was costly and Swinney said he’s down about it, as you’d expect.

But Swinney made it a point to mention that the Tigers wouldn’t have 10 wins this season if it weren’t for the former four-star prospect from Irmo, S.C., who leads the team in catches (50), receiving yards (523), punt return yardage (130) and is tied for second in receiving touchdowns (4).

“Antonio is taking it tough,” Swinney said. “It was a rough day for him.”

“But you know, we’re not 10-2 without that kid,” Swinney added of Williams, who had an 11-yard touchdown catch against the Gamecocks. “I love him and wouldn‘t trade him for anybody.”

After seeing its seven-game winning streak against South Carolina come to an end, Clemson (10-2, 8-0 ACC) hopes to bounce back and win its seventh ACC title in eight years when it takes on North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 3 (8 p.m., ABC).

“Again, it’s very personal to everybody involved when you live in this state,” Swinney said. “So, we’ve got own it and learn from it and see if we can get back to work Monday and go win this league. It’ll be an unbelievable opportunity for us to win the ACC and have a great finish to our season.”

