National analyst flunks Clemson after loss to South Carolina

A national college football analyst published his Week 13 report card on Sunday, handing out grades to College Football Playoff contenders and other notable teams across the nation after the final week of the regular season.

CBS Sports analyst Barrett Sallee gave Clemson an “F” grade after its 31-30 loss to South Carolina on Saturday at Death Valley.

“The Tigers had an outside shot of making the CFP going into rivalry weekend even though it didn’t look the part of a national champion,” Sallee wrote. “It turns out it isn’t even a state champion. South Carolina topped Clemson 31-30 to snap Clemson’s 40-game home winning streak.”

Up next for Clemson (10-2, 8-0 ACC) is North Carolina (9-3, 6-2) in the ACC Championship Game this Saturday. Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is scheduled for 8 p.m. on ABC.

