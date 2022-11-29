Clemson receiver to have surgery, out for season

During his weekly Tuesday press conference, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updated the injury status of the sophomore wide receiver who left last Saturday’s loss to South Carolina with an injury.

Beaux Collins exited the game in the second quarter and did not return. He spent the second half in street clothes with a sling on.

Swinney said after the game that Collins’ “shoulder came back out” against the Gamecocks.

On Tuesday, Swinney confirmed that Collins is out for the season and said he thinks the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder will have surgery on his shoulder next week.

“I really appreciate Beaux trying to go,” Swinney said. “He really wanted to try to finish. We were hoping we’d get through the season, then we’d get it fixed, but just wasn’t meant to be. But he gave it all he could, so we’ll go ahead and probably do surgery on him next week.”

Collins, who sustained a separated shoulder against Notre Dame on Nov. 5, missed the Tigers’ previous two games before returning to action against the Gamecocks.

In the second quarter, Collins recorded a 59-yard reception from DJ Uiagalelei, tying Clemson’s longest play from scrimmage of the season.

In 10 games this season, Collins tallied 22 receptions for 373 yards. The California native has a team-high five touchdown receptions.