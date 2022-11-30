Etienne injury update

After leaving the game last Sunday with a foot injury and not returning, it has been confirmed that Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne will be available to play this weekend.

It has been reported that the former Clemson star was cleared to come back vs. the Baltimore Ravens, but the team decided to keep him on the sidelines out of an abundance of caution.

Etienne has really been coming on the last few weeks, racking up three straight 100-yard rushing games vs. the Giants, Broncos and Raiders.

Travis Etienne says he will be good to go for next week 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9VsyTIfgdJ — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 28, 2022