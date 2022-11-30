Former Tiger makes ESPN's NFL Top 25 Under 25 list, others honorable mentions

ESPN published an “NFL Top 25 Under 25” article (subscription required), ranking the best players in the league 24 years old or younger.

One former Clemson standout made the top 25, while a couple of other former Tigers were recognized as honorable mentions.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell appeared at No. 17.

“A long-framed corner with press-coverage ability and backfield vision, Terrell can line up in man coverage or find the ball as a zone defender,” ESPN’s Matt Bowen wrote. “He missed some game time with a hamstring injury this season, but the third-year defender is one of the league’s best matchup corners and has 28 pass breakups in his career. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, he has allowed minus-7.6% completions over expectation and given up just 5.4 yards per attempt as the nearest defender over the past two seasons.”

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins were both named as honorable mentions, while Bowen cited Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. as a player who should have gotten recognition.

“I expected Etienne to make the cut based on the tape he has put together this year,” Bowen wrote. “After missing his rookie season with a foot injury, Etienne has shown he can handle No. 1 volume as a decisive runner with the short-area acceleration to slip through cracks of daylight. He is averaging 5.5 yards per carry this season, but Etienne can also affect the passing game with his receiving skills — he has 202 receiving yards. He has a lot of upside.”

