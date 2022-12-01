Streeter says TEs weren’t given enough opportunity vs. Gamecocks

The tight end position has become an integral part of Clemson’s offensive scheme this fall, an offense that paints a much different picture compared to just one year ago.

So far this season, passing game coordinator and tight ends coach Kyle Richardson’s room has produced 56 receptions for 649 yards and nine touchdowns — Something offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter credits to the versatility and talent within this year’s tight end group.

“Man, really good,” Streeter said regarding how valuable the tight ends have been. “In a lot of ways, they’ve done a good job of being versatile, really, and not just being guys in the box, but guys that can play out of the box. Like I’ve said all year long, they’ve been a very valuable piece of distributing the ball in a lot of different ways.”

With the Tigers coming off of their first loss since 2013 to South Carolina, a big question was the lack of involvement from guys like Davis Allen and Jake Briningstool, who were targeted just three times combined versus the Gamecocks. When asked about the lack of tight end action against South Carolina, Streeter chalked it up to a coverage issue against the South Carolina defense for limiting what is normally a prolific aspect of Clemson’s passing game.

“I think they [South Carolina] did a good job on defense for sure,” the offensive coordinator said. “They did a good job of covering guys and we didn’t do as good of a job getting open and there were some opportunities, some play calls that were directed to the tight ends that didn’t get it to them based on whether it was a sack or a tipped ball a couple of times.

“Didn’t get them [tight ends] enough opportunity, that’s what I could do a better job of like we did the week before, but there were some plays that were definitely going to them that based on what the structure was or what happened, it didn’t get to them even though the game plan and the scheme was to get the ball to them. It just didn’t work out on some of those plays.”

Moving full steam ahead, Streeter hopes the tight ends can play a much bigger role offensively in the Tiger’s looming matchup with the North Carolina Tar Heels this weekend for the ACC Championship. Clemson kicks off against the Tar Heels on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. at 8 p.m. on ABC.

