Clemson whips Wake Forest to open ACC play

It was certainly a tale of two halves in Clemson’s ACC opener against Wake Forest on Friday night in Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers struggled shooting the ball in the first half, hitting only one 3, finishing 1-of-10 from behind the arc and trailing 33-26.

But Clemson came out guns blazing after the break. A Brevin Galloway 3 gave the Tigers the lead, 42-39, and they never looked back. Growing their lead for the rest of the game, the Tigers finished off the Demon Deacons, 77-57.

Clemson outscored Wake Forest 51-24 in the second half.

PJ Hall made his second start of the season and led the team in scoring with 21 points in 22 minutes. Every Tiger starter had double digits, and the team hit 24 of its 25 free throws. The Tigers now stand at 7-2 and are first in the ACC.

Wake Forest dropped to 7-2 on the season (0-1 in the ACC).

Clemson will be back in action Wednesday vs. Towson at home. Tipoff in Littlejohn is set for 9 p.m.

Picture courtesy USA Today Sports.