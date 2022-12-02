Watch: ACC Championship Game hype video narrated by Shipley

Football

December 2, 2022 9:25 pm

Clemson’s Will Shipley will get you pumped for Saturday night’s ACC Championship Game against North Carolina.

Check out the following hype video from Clemson Football narrated by the sophomore running back ahead of the Tigers’ showdown against the Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte:

