Watch: ACC Championship Game hype video narrated by Shipley

Clemson’s Will Shipley will get you pumped for Saturday night’s ACC Championship Game against North Carolina.

Check out the following hype video from Clemson Football narrated by the sophomore running back ahead of the Tigers’ showdown against the Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte:

An opportunity 11 months in the making. Time to get what we worked for. pic.twitter.com/RnvDqZQ858 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 3, 2022

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.