Klubnik reignites offense and levels the game late in the first quarter

True freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik came in on the Tigers’ third drive and reignited the offense after a pair of three-and-outs to start the game. Klubnik made the pass to the back of the end zone to tight end Davis Allen for a 1-yard touchdown.

Clemson started the drive at the 29-yard line and Klubnik quickly moved the ball downfield, connecting with wide receiver Antonio Williams for a 16 yard gain on the play.

A handoff to running back Will Shipley got the Tigers in the Tar Heels’ territory.

The freshman signal caller came up with the big pass to Williams for a 22 yard gain. The connection between Kubnik and Williams got the Tigers into the red zone.

After a quarterback keeper up the middle of the field, Klubnik passed the ball to Shipley for a touchdown pass that was eventually called back after the running back went out of bounds at the 1-yard line.

The eventual touchdown came when Klubnik found Allen wide open in the back of the end zone, leveling the game late in the first quarter.

The drive consisted of 9 plays for 71 yards for 4:17.