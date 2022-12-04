Freshman wideout details breakout performance: 'I want to maximize my opportunity'

True freshman wideout Cole Turner arguably had the catch of the game, maybe even the catch of the season, on Saturday in Clemson’s ACC title victory. It was the magic of him and fellow freshman Cade Klubnik that was a major difference maker in the 39-10 win over North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Turner, who is redshirting this season, spoke to the media after the game and detailed his perspective on that 68-yard reception in the second quarter, the preparation for the game this past week and waiting on his big opportunity.

The Alabama native shared that he knew he was going to be able to play this week.

“Yes, I was preparing all week, so I knew I was going to play,” he said.

Turner, who finished the game with three catches for 101 yards, also was the first Clemson receiver this season to have over 100 receiving yards in a game. He spoke on what it meant to him to experience this level of success at this stage of the season with such little collegiate experience thus far.

“It was crazy,” he said. “I didn’t even realize until they told me after the game, but it’s surreal really. Coach put me in the position to be successful, and Cade threw some great balls.”

The true freshman added that he thought he initially made the touchdown and he was doing everything in his power to make it in the end zone. Nonetheless, his effort set up Klubnik’s 1-yard touchdown rush one play later.

“I did initially, I was really trying to,” he added. “I was stumbling for about 20 yards, but I was short, but I wish I didn’t.”

Turner spoke on how although he hasn’t played in many games this season, that is not to say he hasn’t been putting in the long hours on the practice field. In his breakout game, Turner wanted it to be known that he intended on maximizing the opportunity he had been given.

“I have been working all year waiting for an opportunity and it finally came tonight,” he said. “I want to maximize my opportunity.”

After Klubnik perfectly connected with Turner for the 68-yard pass down field, which was the longest play of the season from scrimmage for the Tigers, much could be said about the chemistry between the quarterback and the receiver. This relationship could really be something that the Clemson offense can build upon going forward. Turner shared that him and Klubnik work together each and every day in practice.

“Every day in practice,” he said. “We work a lot and it definitely paid off.”

