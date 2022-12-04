Swinney on whether Klubnik will start in the Orange Bowl

Dabo Swinney met with the media following ninth-ranked Clemson’s 39-10 win over No. 23 North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Clemson is headed to the Orange Bowl, and the Tigers’ head coach addressed whether Cade Klubnik will start that game.

Klubnik, of course, replaced DJ Uiagalelei during the ACC title game and led the Tigers to victory while completing 20 of his 24 passes for 279 yards and one touchdown pass, adding seven carries for 30 yards and a touchdown run.

“Yeah, he definitely will start,” Swinney said. “He’s earned the opportunity to go start. We’ve got a few weeks here to get ready for whoever we play in the Orange Bowl, and excited to see him continue to build on it and have a great finish and build some momentum going into next year.”

