Clemson dishes out 5-star offer

By December 5, 2022 8:08 pm

By

Clemson has extended a new five-star offer.

Riverview High School (Sarasota, Fla.) cornerback Charles Lester III announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter on Monday night.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which tabs him as the nation’s No. 3 corner and No. 22 overall prospect in the 2024 class.

Back in July, he dropped a top 10 featuring Alabama, Florida State, Florida, Michigan State, Oregon, Michigan, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Ohio State and Georgia.

–Photo for this article courtesy of Charles Lester III on Twitter (@clester_ktk)

