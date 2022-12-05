Uiagalelei gives thanks on his way out

D.J. Uiagalelei has offered up a parting message for Clemson on his way to the transfer portal.

Uiagalelei is officially in the portal after The Clemson Insider reported this morning the former Clemson’s quarterback decision to seek a fresh start elsewhere. This afternoon, Uiagalelei expressed thanks for his three seasons as a Tiger via his social media accounts.

“God has brought me to this special place for a reason, and I wouldn’t trade my time here for anything,” Uiagalelei said in a posted statement. “I am very thankful and appreciative of the staff, trainers and my coaches for believing in me and pushing me every day to be the best I can both on and off the field. The relationships I have built with everyone in the building will last for a lifetime, and I am forever thankful for that.

“Lastly, I want to thank my teammates. The brotherhood we have at Clemson is something special. The relationships I have built with guys on the team run much deeper than football.”

Uiagalelei started the last two seasons for the Tigers but was benched three times this season for true freshman Cade Klubnik, who finished the ACC championship game Saturday after entering the game on the Tigers’ third offensive possession.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder completed 62.1% of his passes for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also rushed for 545 yards and seven more scores.