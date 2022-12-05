Uiagalelei gives thanks on his way out

Uiagalelei gives thanks on his way out

Football

Uiagalelei gives thanks on his way out

By December 5, 2022 2:24 pm

By |

D.J. Uiagalelei has offered up a parting message for Clemson on his way to the transfer portal.

Uiagalelei is officially in the portal after The Clemson Insider reported this morning the former Clemson’s quarterback decision to seek a fresh start elsewhere. This afternoon, Uiagalelei expressed thanks for his three seasons as a Tiger via his social media accounts.

“God has brought me to this special place for a reason, and I wouldn’t trade my time here for anything,” Uiagalelei said in a posted statement. “I am very thankful and appreciative of the staff, trainers and my coaches for believing in me and pushing me every day to be the best I can both on and off the field. The relationships I have built with everyone in the building will last for a lifetime, and I am forever thankful for that.

“Lastly, I want to thank my teammates. The brotherhood we have at Clemson is something special. The relationships I have built with guys on the team run much deeper than football.”

Uiagalelei started the last two seasons for the Tigers but was benched three times this season for true freshman Cade Klubnik, who finished the ACC championship game Saturday after entering the game on the Tigers’ third offensive possession.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder completed 62.1% of his passes for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also rushed for 545 yards and seven more scores.

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

56m

As reported this morning, multiple sources confirmed to The Clemson Insider that DJ Uiagalelei has decided to enter the transfer portal following three seasons at Clemson. The Clemson Insider has now (…)

4hr

Former Clemson defensive end and current Las Vegas Raider Clelin Ferrell took a little shot at former UNC wide receiver Ryan Switzer on Twitter Sunday. Apparently, back in October, Switzer was under the (…)

reply
5hr

With the transfer portal officially open for fall-sport athletes, another Clemson football player is on the move. The Clemson Insider has learned Kobe Pace is entering the portal. The junior running back (…)

reply
6hr

The Tigers suffer another loss to the transfer portal. Another Clemson defensive player had decided to enter the transfer portal. Defensive end Kevin Swint announced on social media that he will be entering the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home