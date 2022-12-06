Clemson OL target commits elsewhere

A Clemson offensive line target in the 2023 class has committed elsewhere.

Timpview High School (Provo, Utah) four-star Spencer Fano announced his verbal pledge to Utah on Tuesday night.

Fano’s finalists were Clemson, Michigan, Oregon and Utah.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound senior received an offer from Clemson on Oct. 13 and made an official visit to campus the weekend of the South Carolina game on Nov. 26.

While the Tigers have been in the mix for Fano, they were made aware of his decision to go elsewhere prior to tonight.

Fano is the No. 14 offensive tackle and No. 140 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson owns commitments from a trio of offensive linemen in Permian High (Odessa, Texas) four-star Harris Sewell, Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (McDonough, Ga.) four-star Zechariah Owens and Vandegrift High (Austin, Texas) four-star Ian Reed.

