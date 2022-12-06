ESPN analysts chime in on Orange Bowl matchup

No. 7 Clemson will face No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Friday, Dec. 30.

After the Orange Bowl pairing was revealed, some ESPN analysts weighed in on the matchup during the network’s College Football Playoff selection show Sunday.

True freshman Cade Klubnik will start at quarterback for Clemson in the Orange Bowl, head coach Dabo Swinney said after Klubnik led the Tigers to their 39-10 ACC Championship Game victory over North Carolina on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Tennessee will play in the game without quarterback Hendon Hooker, who had been a Heisman Trophy candidate before suffering a season-ending torn ACL late in the Volunteers’ loss to South Carolina on Nov. 19.

“What a season. Tennessee’s been unbelievable this year,” ESPN’s David Pollack said. “You look at them and the big win obviously against Alabama that you saw. But no Hendon Hooker, which is a big deal. Clemson, by the way, they made their quarterback change, too. So, I think Klubnik will be the guy. But two offenses, two orange teams — a lot of Orange in the Orange Bowl.”

Without Hooker, Tennessee’s offense still lit up the scoreboard in its regular season finale against Vanderbilt on Nov. 26 with redshirt senior Joe Milton at the helm. He went only 11-of-21 passing for 147 yards and a touchdown, though the Volunteers rushed for 362 yards.