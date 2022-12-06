ESPN analysts chime in on Orange Bowl matchup

No. 7 Clemson will face No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Friday, Dec. 30.
After the Orange Bowl pairing was revealed, some ESPN analysts weighed in on the matchup during the network’s College Football Playoff selection show Sunday.
True freshman Cade Klubnik will start at quarterback for Clemson in the Orange Bowl, head coach Dabo Swinney said after Klubnik led the Tigers to their 39-10 ACC Championship Game victory over North Carolina on Saturday night.
Meanwhile, Tennessee will play in the game without quarterback Hendon Hooker, who had been a Heisman Trophy candidate before suffering a season-ending torn ACL late in the Volunteers’ loss to South Carolina on Nov. 19.
“What a season. Tennessee’s been unbelievable this year,” ESPN’s David Pollack said. “You look at them and the big win obviously against Alabama that you saw. But no Hendon Hooker, which is a big deal. Clemson, by the way, they made their quarterback change, too. So, I think Klubnik will be the guy. But two offenses, two orange teams — a lot of Orange in the Orange Bowl.”
Without Hooker, Tennessee’s offense still lit up the scoreboard in its regular season finale against Vanderbilt on Nov. 26 with redshirt senior Joe Milton at the helm. He went only 11-of-21 passing for 147 yards and a touchdown, though the Volunteers rushed for 362 yards.
“Not to think that Tennessee can’t score. The only game they played without Hendon Hooker start to finish, against Vandy, 56-0,” ESPN’s Jesse Palmer said. “And you’re going to say well it’s Vandy, but a five-win Vandy team that beat Kentucky and Florida, they were getting better late. So, I actually thought Tennessee should be ranked ahead of (No. 5) Alabama in the final College Football Playoff (rankings).”
“If they still had Hendon Hooker, I think they would have,” ESPN’s Joey Galloway added, “and I think the committee does take that into account when they’re ranking those teams, who’s not on the team any longer.”
ESPN host Rece Davis chimed in on Milton as well, pointing out, “he won the starting quarterback job over Hendon Hooker at the start of last season.”
The Orange Bowl is scheduled for an 8 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.
“Interesting thing about this game, too, you talk about prospects playing or not,” Palmer said. “A lot of those NFL guys up front for Clemson’s D-line — who will play and who won’t, I think that will have a big impact on Joe Milton’s success in this game.”
