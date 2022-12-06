Former Tiger finds new NFL home

A former Clemson running back has found a new NFL home.

Wayne Gallman has been signed to the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Gallman was most recently a member of the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad before being released last week. He has played in 61 career NFL games across stints with the New York Giants (2017-20), Atlanta Falcons (2021) and Minnesota Vikings (2021), rushing for 1,548 yards and nine touchdowns overall.

Before being selected by the Giants in the fourth round (140th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, Gallman was one of the most decorated and productive running backs in Clemson history from 2014-16, racking up 3,429 rushing yards on 676 carries to go with 34 touchdowns over 42 games (37 starts). The Loganville, Ga., native added 65 career receptions for 473 yards and two touchdowns.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.