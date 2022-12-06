Former Tiger gives bold prediction regarding Klubnik

A former Clemson standout and current analyst gave a bold prediction regarding the Tigers’ true freshman quarterback ahead of his first career start in the upcoming Orange Bowl against Tennessee.

During ACC Network’s ACC Huddle: Selection Day Special, Eric Mac Lain made what was dubbed a “bowl’d prediction,” saying he thinks Cade Klubnik will throw for more yards than any other ACC quarterback in a bowl game.

“I think Cade Klubnik surpasses all of them,” said Mac Lain, the former Clemson and All-ACC offensive lineman who joined ACCN in 2019.

“I think statistically, he has the best day. I think he’s going to have all that time to lock in. He’s gonna go nuts.”

Klubnik was named the ACC Championship Game’s Most Valuable Player after entering on Clemson’s third possession and completing 20-of-24 passes for 279 yards and a passing touchdown, to go with seven carries for 30 yards and a rushing touchdown.

The former five-star prospect from Texas opened the game 10-of-10 for 149 yards prior to his first incompletion late in the second quarter. He ended his first possession with a 1-yard touchdown pass, his second career touchdown pass, and recorded his first career rushing touchdown on a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Klubnik has played in nine games this season, completing 31-of-46 passes for 377 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, while also rushing for 88 yards and another score on 22 carries.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.