Huge honor for two former Tigers in the NFL

A couple of former Clemson standouts have been nominated for the NFL’s most prestigious honor.

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Tyler Shatley and Los Angeles Rams guard Tremayne Anchrum have been nominated for the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

The award is given out every year honoring a player who has had a major impact off the field, usually through community work or philanthropy.

The Jaguars’ head coach, Doug Pederson, told Shatley he had been nominated for the award in a team meeting.

“The Jaguars’ 2022 nominee, the longest-tenured Jaguars player. Since 2014 has played in 122 games, 11th-most in franchise history. Has extensive community work, supported the following organizations,” Pederson said, noting a slide on the projector listing several of Shatley’s community and charitable partners.

That list includes Wolfson Warriors at Wolfson Children’s Hospital, Seamark Ranch, Sponsored by Grace, Feeding Northeast Florida and the Ronald McDonald House.

Meanwhile, per NFL.com, Anchrum’s dedication and commitment to community efforts this year include:

“Rams offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum has followed in the footsteps of his former teammate and last year’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year winner, Andrew Whitworth, with countless efforts in the Los Angeles community since joining the Rams in 2020. Most recently, Tremayne took a group of 15 youth from Boys and Girls Club Los Angeles to the LA Holocaust Museum after demonstrators on a major highway in Los Angeles exercised Nazi salutes as they stood behind a banner that read, “Kanye (West) is right about the Jews” in response to a series of antisemitic tweets from his account on October 8th. The youth who toured the museum learned about Jewish history and the Holocaust, and even heard from a Holocaust survivor Eva Nathanson, who shared her story and fielded thoughtful questions from Tremayne and others.” The winner of the award each year receives $250,000 donated to the winner’s charity of choice, while all of the other nominees receive up to $40,000 donated to their charity of choice. The winner will be named during NFL Honors prior to the Super Bowl.

Congrats to these former Tigers on being nominated for this great award. Tiger Nation is proud to have you as representatives.

A staple in our locker room and community, we're proud to recognize Tyler Shatley as our 2022 WPMOY nominee.@Nationwide | #WPMOYChallenge pic.twitter.com/iin8iyGtSi — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 6, 2022

Nice 🙂 Tweet #WPMOYChallenge Shatley through January 8th to help Tyler raise an additional $25k for the charity of his choice! pic.twitter.com/60ghTXFZeK — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 6, 2022

The NFL announced this year’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees this morning. Tremayne Anchrum is the Rams’ nominee, a huge honor especially for such a young player. Anchrum has been quietly helping his communities for years. His remarkable story: https://t.co/pqekRC3Go1 — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 6, 2022

