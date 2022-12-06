Klubnik gets some props from Desmond Howard

Desmond Howard gave some props to Cade Klubnik via Twitter this week.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst named Klubnik one of his five “game changers of the week,” putting the Tigers’ freshman quarterback at No. 5 behind Utah quarterback/running back duo Cam Rising and Ja’Quinden Jackson, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, and Tulane quarterback/running back tandem Michael Pratt and Tyjae Spears.

Klubnik was named the ACC Championship Game’s Most Valuable Player after entering on Clemson’s third possession and completing 20-of-24 passes for 279 yards and a passing touchdown, to go with seven carries for 30 yards and a rushing touchdown.

The former five-star prospect from Texas opened the game 10-of-10 for 149 yards prior to his first incompletion late in the second quarter. He ended his first possession with a 1-yard touchdown pass, his second career touchdown pass, and recorded his first career rushing touchdown on a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Championship Week gave us some great Game Changers! Take a look at mine, and share yours.#collegeGameday#collegefootball pic.twitter.com/RZiI2etFIZ — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) December 5, 2022

