Nation’s top-ranked LB talks latest Clemson visit, where Tigers stand

The nation’s top-ranked linebacker, and a priority Clemson target, returned to Tiger Town recently.

Jefferson (Ga.) High School five-star Sammy Brown – the No. 1 linebacker in the 2024 class, per both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite rankings – was back on campus for Clemson’s Nov. 26 regular season finale against South Carolina.

“As usual, I had a great time at Clemson and really enjoyed the hospitality they gave me,” he told The Clemson Insider.

Brown, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound junior, made the trip to Clemson with his little cousin as well as a friend.

“I know that they both enjoyed the visit and definitely felt the hospitality,” he said.

The highlight of the visit for Brown, he said, was bringing his little cousin along with him.

“He’s a diehard Clemson fan,” Brown explained, “so seeing his eyes light up at all the recruiting stuff was really cool.”

Brown, who also visited Clemson for the Furman and NC State games this season, enjoyed spending more time with the Tigers’ coaching staff during his latest trip to campus.

“It was a lot of catching up and just seeing what is going on, just continuing to build relationships and branch off,” he said. “We talked about school and Thanksgiving and other stuff. Really it was just a great time to catch up.”

After witnessing the Tigers’ 31-30 loss to the Gamecocks at Death Valley, Brown gave his thoughts on the rivalry battle. What Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had to say afterward left a big impression on the elite prospect.

“I thought that it was a great hard-fought game from both ends,” he said. “Clemson did make a lot of mistakes, but the one positive in that is that they played hard and they played to the very end. They didn’t give up at any point in that game.

“Coach Swinney had a great message after the game about not crumbling but using this to motivate and move on to the next week. I was very impressed with what he said.”

Brown, who received Clemson’s first class of 2024 scholarship offer back in March, told TCI recently that the Tigers are among the suitors recruiting him the hardest right now along with Georgia, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Did his most recent Clemson visit change anything about where the program stands in his recruitment right now?

“I wouldn’t say a whole lot changed,” he said. “I still really like what they’re doing and I think that they’re one of my favorites. I always enjoy going up there.”

Brown is ranked as high as the No. 6 prospect in the country for the 2024 class, regardless of position, by 247Sports.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.