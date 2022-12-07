Clemson tight end headed to the Senior Bowl

A Clemson tight end is headed to the Senior Bowl.

Senior tight end Davis Allen has accepted his invite to play in the Senior Bowl, the longest continual-running all-star game that has taken place in Mobile, Alabama the past 73 years.

Allen, a third-team All-ACC selection, ranks second on Clemson’s team this season in catches (35), third in receiving yards (394) and is tied for the team lead with five touchdown receptions.

The Calhoun, Ga., native entered the 2022 season with 49 career catches for 508 yards and seven touchdowns over 40 games (11 starts).

With his five touchdown catches this season, Allen became only the sixth tight end in Clemson history to record double-digit career touchdown receptions.

The Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. It will be televised on NFL Network.

Clemson defensive linemen KJ Henry and Ruke Orhorhoro have accepted Senior Bowl invites as well.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.