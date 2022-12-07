Good news for North Carolina

Good news for North Carolina

Football

Good news for North Carolina

By December 7, 2022 8:26 pm

By |

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown got some good news Wednesday.  While players have flooded into the transfer portal one of the top players in the ACC won’t be one of them.

The ACC Player of the Year, North Carolina’s Drake Maye made it clear he will be back with the Heel’s next season.

According to sources Maye had the opportunity to enter the transfer portal and play for one of the nation’s top programs.

Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of replica road signs to our store.  These have reflective properties just like real road signs.  Will Shipley, Tyler Davis and Antonio Williams have signed road signs with their numbers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. 

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

5hr

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson met with the media Wednesday and provided an injury update on Trevor Lawrence. The former Clemson quarterback has a sprained big toe on his left foot, according (…)

7hr

A number of Clemson standouts garnered All-ACC selections from the Associated Press on Tuesday. The 2022 AP All-ACC team features six Tigers, including four first-team picks. Among the first-teamers is (…)

7hr

A Clemson freshman standout collected a nice honor this week. Offensive tackle Blake Miller was named to the 2022 College Football News Freshman All-America Team on Tuesday. He earned first-team honors (…)

8hr

Steve Berlin, the defensive captain of the 1985 Clemson football team, passed away on Monday, Dec. 5 at a hospital in Anderson, S.C. He had just turned 60 on Nov. 20, 2022. Berlin was a reserve on Clemson’s (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home