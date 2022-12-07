Good news for North Carolina

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown got some good news Wednesday. While players have flooded into the transfer portal one of the top players in the ACC won’t be one of them.

The ACC Player of the Year, North Carolina’s Drake Maye made it clear he will be back with the Heel’s next season.

According to sources Maye had the opportunity to enter the transfer portal and play for one of the nation’s top programs.

Could never leave this place, I’m a Tar Heel🤝 pic.twitter.com/0eWWA9Rk3o — Drake Maye (@DrakeMaye2) December 8, 2022

