Six Tigers selected to AP All-ACC team

A number of Clemson standouts garnered All-ACC selections from the Associated Press on Tuesday.

The 2022 AP All-ACC team features six Tigers, including four first-team picks.

Among the first-teamers is sophomore Will Shipley, who picked up the first-team honors as both a running back and all-purpose player.

Senior offensive tackle Jordan McFadden was also named to the first-team offense, while graduate defensive end K.J. Henry and senior defensive tackle Tyler Davis each collected first-team honors as well.

Junior defensive end Myles Murphy was named to the second-team defense, and graduate B.T. Potter also earned a second-team selection at kicker.

The 2022 AP All-ACC team is selected by a panel of 14 sports writers who regularly cover the league.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.