Football

Six Tigers selected to AP All-ACC team

By December 7, 2022 1:10 pm

A number of Clemson standouts garnered All-ACC selections from the Associated Press on Tuesday.

The 2022 AP All-ACC team features six Tigers, including four first-team picks.

Among the first-teamers is sophomore Will Shipley, who picked up the first-team honors as both a running back and all-purpose player.

Senior offensive tackle Jordan McFadden was also named to the first-team offense, while graduate defensive end K.J. Henry and senior defensive tackle Tyler Davis each collected first-team honors as well.

Junior defensive end Myles Murphy was named to the second-team defense, and graduate B.T. Potter also earned a second-team selection at kicker.

The 2022 AP All-ACC team is selected by a panel of 14 sports writers who regularly cover the league.

