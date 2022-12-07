Swinney reveals Clemson's uniform combo for Orange Bowl

During the Orange Bowl kickoff press conference Wednesday afternoon, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney revealed which uniform combo he expects the seventh-ranked Tigers to sport on the field against No. 6 Tennessee later this month.

“I think we’re orange pants and maybe white jerseys,” Swinney said. “I think we got to pick, if I remember… So, I think we’re white on orange. I think that’s what we’re wearing.”

As for what the Volunteers will be wearing, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel wasn’t sure.

“I don’t know what they’ve picked,” he said. “Our guys pick the uniforms every week. So, I’m sure there will be a ton of orange in it.”

Kickoff of the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., is set for 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.