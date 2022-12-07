Swinney reveals Clemson's uniform combo for Orange Bowl

Swinney reveals Clemson's uniform combo for Orange Bowl

By December 7, 2022 5:01 pm

During the Orange Bowl kickoff press conference Wednesday afternoon, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney revealed which uniform combo he expects the seventh-ranked Tigers to sport on the field against No. 6 Tennessee later this month.

“I think we’re orange pants and maybe white jerseys,” Swinney said. “I think we got to pick, if I remember… So, I think we’re white on orange. I think that’s what we’re wearing.”

As for what the Volunteers will be wearing, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel wasn’t sure.

“I don’t know what they’ve picked,” he said. “Our guys pick the uniforms every week. So, I’m sure there will be a ton of orange in it.”

Kickoff of the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., is set for 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. The game will be televised on ESPN.

