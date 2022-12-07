Trevor Lawrence injury update

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson met with the media Wednesday and provided an injury update on Trevor Lawrence.

The former Clemson quarterback has a sprained big toe on his left foot, according to Pederson, who said Lawrence’s status is day-to-day.

Lawrence sustained the injury during the Jaguars’ loss to the Detroit Lions this past Sunday, and Pederson said he wouldn’t practice Wednesday.

“We’ll just keep him out today — even though tempo-wise, it’s more walk-through tempo, he’ll get all the mental reps today,” Pederson said. “But nothing from the standpoint of moving around.”

Pederson said Lawrence is “getting treatment every day” and “progressing in the right direction.” However, it remains to be seen whether the 2021 No. 1 overall pick will be able to play in the Jaguars’ game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

“I mean, obviously when it’s your quarterback — and any player — there’s a level of concern,” Pederson said. “But we’ve still got several days before the game. But he’s tough, and he’ll do everything he can, I know, in his power to try to be out there. But we’ll just take it day by day.”

Lawrence finished last Sunday’s game 17-of-31 passing for 179 yards and a touchdown. Although his injury initially looked serious when he went down after taking a scary hit, he came back in after halftime and didn’t miss a snap due to the injury.

