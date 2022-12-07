Trevor Lawrence injury update

Trevor Lawrence injury update

Football

Trevor Lawrence injury update

By December 7, 2022 2:35 pm

By |

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson met with the media Wednesday and provided an injury update on Trevor Lawrence.

The former Clemson quarterback has a sprained big toe on his left foot, according to Pederson, who said Lawrence’s status is day-to-day.

Lawrence sustained the injury during the Jaguars’ loss to the Detroit Lions this past Sunday, and Pederson said he wouldn’t practice Wednesday.

“We’ll just keep him out today — even though tempo-wise, it’s more walk-through tempo, he’ll get all the mental reps today,” Pederson said. “But nothing from the standpoint of moving around.”

Pederson said Lawrence is “getting treatment every day” and “progressing in the right direction.” However, it remains to be seen whether the 2021 No. 1 overall pick will be able to play in the Jaguars’ game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

“I mean, obviously when it’s your quarterback — and any player — there’s a level of concern,” Pederson said. “But we’ve still got several days before the game. But he’s tough, and he’ll do everything he can, I know, in his power to try to be out there. But we’ll just take it day by day.”

Lawrence finished last Sunday’s game 17-of-31 passing for 179 yards and a touchdown. Although his injury initially looked serious when he went down after taking a scary hit, he came back in after halftime and didn’t miss a snap due to the injury.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store.  Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. 

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

A number of Clemson standouts garnered All-ACC selections from the Associated Press on Tuesday. The 2022 AP All-ACC team features six Tigers, including four first-team picks. Among the first-teamers is (…)

3hr

A Clemson freshman standout collected a nice honor this week. Offensive tackle Blake Miller was named to the 2022 College Football News Freshman All-America Team on Tuesday. He earned first-team honors (…)

4hr

Steve Berlin, the defensive captain of the 1985 Clemson football team, passed away on Monday, Dec. 5 at a hospital in Anderson, S.C. He had just turned 60 on Nov. 20, 2022. Berlin was a reserve on Clemson’s (…)

reply
5hr

Cade Klubnik seized the opportunity when his number was called in the ACC Championship game.  There is not longer a quarterback controversy at Clemson. ACC Network host Mark Packer gave his thoughts about (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home