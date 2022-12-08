Clemson is 'high up' after handing out new 2024 QB offer

Clemson has offered a new QB target for the 2024 class.

Four-star quarterback Walker White from Little Rock Christian got the good news from coach Streeter on Thursday night.

“When he told me I just got really excited because Clemson is such a great program that develops quarterbacks into NFL type guys and that is what I want,” White told The Clemson Insider Thursday night.

What was Streeter’s message when he offered?

“Just that he takes offering Qbs very seriously and slow. So it means a lot that he offered after a lot of evaluation and watching me. He told me a lot about their culture and I’m excited to get back up there and see it for myself,” replied White.

The top 100 prospect carries an impressive offer list that includes the likes of Alabama, TCU, Florida, LSU, Arkansas, Florida, Baylor, Mississippi State, Louisville and others.

A visit to Clemson is already planned for January 28.

Walker isn’t ready to give out any favorites yet but he did have this to say.

“Clemson is high up. I don’t want to put a list out there quite yet,” said White.

