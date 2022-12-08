Tar Heel State QB says playing for Tigers ‘would be an honor’

After participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer, a talented signal-caller from the Tar Heel State returned to Tiger Town last month.

Millbrook High School (Raleigh, N.C.) quarterback Mason Fortune – a 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior in the 2024 class – was back at Clemson as an unofficial visitor for the Nov. 12 Military Appreciation Day game vs. Louisville.

“Loved the Military Appreciation presentations. And the energy of the crowd,” Fortune told The Clemson Insider recently. “I’ve visited for camps in the past, but this was my first gameday visit.”

“The fans were involved the whole game,” he added.

Clemson assistant Tyler Grisham extended the visit invitation to Fortune, who was able to speak with Grisham while on campus, as well as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.

“Was a great visit,” Fortune said. “Got to talk with Coach Grisham and Coach Streeter about where I stand in their recruiting list.”

So far, Clemson has offered only two quarterbacks in the 2024 class – Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C.) five-star Jadyn Davis and Willis (Texas) High School five-star DJ Lagway. The latter of those, Lagway, committed to Florida on Wednesday.

What did Fortune hear from the coaches during last month’s visit, regarding where he stands with the Tigers in the recruiting process?

“It sounds like I’m high on the list but will have to wait and see what happens with the guys that have been offered,” he said. “They will keep in touch and be honest with where I stand, which was good to hear.”

An offer from Clemson in the future would obviously be huge for Fortune, who also made gameday recruiting visits this season to NC State, Elon, Wake Forest, UNC Charlotte, Virginia Tech, Virginia, North Carolina and Duke.

“Clemson has been on top for so many years now,” he said. “It (an offer from Clemson) is what any player would want. It would be an honor to play for the Tigers.”

Fortune had an excellent junior season this year, throwing for 4,063 yards with 38 touchdowns and guiding his team to the N.C. 4A Eastern Regional championship game.

“I am a distributor,” he said, describing himself as a quarterback. “I am a throw-first and scramble-when-needed QB. My job is to get the ball to the playmakers.”

— Photo for this article courtesy of Mason Fortune

