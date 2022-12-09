Taking inventory: Quarterback

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead.

With most of the 2022 season in the books, The Clemson Insider is analyzing how the Tigers performed at each position this fall and where the Tigers stand with the offseason looming. First up is quarterback.

Note: This is where things currently stand with Clemson’s personnel at the position. With the one-time transfer rule and recruiting still in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

2022 in review

D.J. Uiagalelei got off to a good start in his second season as a starter, throwing 14 touchdowns with just two interceptions through the first seven games. Then inconsistency set in again as the junior signal caller had at least one turnover in six of Clemson’s final seven regular-season games.

He was benched twice, and his completion rate dropped from better than 65% for much of the regular season to 62% by the end of it. His 27% completion rate against South Carolina shortened his leash considerably, and after two ineffective series in the ACC championship game, Clemson made the permanent switch to true freshman Cade Klubnik, who will get his first career start in the Orange Bowl.

With Uiagalelei now in the transfer portal, it’s officially the start of the new era, but Klubnik still has played just nine college games (with less than 50 pass attempts). And with sixth-year senior Hunter Johnson on the way out, too, the Tigers are in a much greener place at the position heading into the offseason unless Clemson addresses that in the portal.

Who’s leaving?

Uiagalelei, Johnson, Billy Wiles

Who’s staying?

Klubnik, Hunter Helms, Trent Pearman (walk-on)

Who’s joining?

Briarwood Christian (Alabama) School five-star commit Christopher Vizzina, who’s expected to sign with Clemson later this month and enroll early

