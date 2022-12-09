The Victory Lap: Episode 8

Football

December 9, 2022 9:09 pm

We are excited to release the next episode of The Victory Lap.

Chad Fairey and Tyler Corbitt both signed NIL deal(s) with The Clemson Insider and Dear Old Clemson to do this weekly show.

In this week’s episode Ryan Ammons joins the show.  The three Tigers take you behind the scenes with Clemson baseball.  Learn about the behind the final day of Omaha drills and find out how Ammons family bleeds orange.  Also hear the players view on NIL.

