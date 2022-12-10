Former Tiger back in action Sunday

Mike Williams has officially been removed from the Los Angeles Chargers’ injury report and is expected to play Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins.

The former Clemson wideout has missed the last couple of weeks after reagitating a ankle injury that has mostly kept him out since Week 7. He came back vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, but only played seven snaps before reinjuring it.

Williams has 38 catches on the year for 510 yards and three touchdowns.

Chargers’ WR Mike Williams is not listed on the team’s injury report today and is now poised to play Sunday night vs. Miami. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2022

