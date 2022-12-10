Taking inventory: Running back

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead.

With most of the 2022 season in the books, The Clemson Insider is analyzing how the Tigers performed at each position this fall and where the Tigers stand with the offseason looming. Quarterback was the first position assessed.

Next up is running back.

Note: This is where things currently stand with Clemson’s personnel at the position. With the one-time transfer rule and recruiting still in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

2022 in review

The backfield has been a bright spot for the offense for much of the season but particularly down the stretch. Clemson is taking the ACC’s fifth-ranked rushing offense into bowl season after eclipsing the 200-yard mark in four of the last six games.

It’s been the Tigers’ star back that’s done most of the heavy lifting. Will Shipley is the program’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2019. He’s averaging 5.8 yards per carry and has rushed for 15 touchdowns. He’s also been a dependable receiver as Clemson’s most versatile offensive weapon with 34 catches, third-most on the team. Phil Mafah has been a solid complementary piece, averaging 5.2 yards on his 91 carries.

With Shipley and Mafah maintaining clean bills of health atop the depth chart, Kobe Pace was the odd man out, and a sprained ankle that cost him a handful of games didn’t help. Pace, who got just 30 carries this season, officially entered the transfer portal earlier this week, leaving the Tigers with just three scholarship backs on the roster for next season and questions regarding depth at the position.

Who’s leaving?

Pace

Who’s staying?

Shipley, Mafah, Keith Adams Jr.

Who’s joining?

Clemson doesn’t yet have a running back as part of its 2022 recruiting class, but Dutch Fork High three-star back Jarvis Green and South Paulding (Georgia) three-star back Jamarion Wilcox are among the Tigers’ top remaining high school targets.

