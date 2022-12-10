Top-ranked prospect commits to the Tigers

Erik Bakich and the Clemson baseball program picked up a new commitment from a big-time prospect on Saturday.

Lucas Cannady, a class of 2026 third baseman from Lincoln High School (Tallahassee, Fla.), announced his commitment to the Tigers.

“I am extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Clemson University,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Cannady (6-1, 175) is ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 1 third baseman and No. 46 overall prospect in the country for the 2026 class.

You can check out some clips of him below:

Lucas Cannady (‘26 FL) goes hard PS for a leadoff 2B. Fast hands, real athletic stroke w good separation, always performs well on the circuit. #WWBAWorlds @PG_Uncommitted @Florida_PG pic.twitter.com/jHAD9yss8s — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) October 10, 2022

Lucas Cannady (‘26 FL) lines this into LCF to plate a pair. Really good athlete w well-rounded tools, v consistent w the stick on the circuit. #WWBAWorlds @PG_Uncommitted @Florida_PG pic.twitter.com/nCrpAcnIuN — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) October 6, 2022

Lucas Cannady ‘26 (FL) – 3B/RHP

@floridaburnnavy 6’0” 165 lbs. Cannady stays compact working level on the elevated heater muscling it into the RCF gap for a 2 RBI triple. #PBRJFG22 || @PBRFlorida pic.twitter.com/IaVbAWvrrS — Cayden Hatcher (@C_Hatcher_PBR) July 29, 2022

Lucas Cannady ‘26 (FL) – 3B/RHP

@floridaburnnavy 6’0” 165 lbs. ‘26 Name to know… Comfortable actions in the box, turns the barrel over launching to deep LF for a ground rule double. Gamer❗️#PBRJFG22 @ShooterHunt || @PBRFlorida pic.twitter.com/Rt1p6OwhMh — Cayden Hatcher (@C_Hatcher_PBR) July 28, 2022

Lucas Cannady (2026 Tallahassee, FL.) with a 2-run triple to right to extend his teams lead. Tall solid built athlete. Shows good speed around the bases. Little lean back early in setup but gets shoulders level and bat to ball well. #14uWWBA @PG_Georgia @PG_Uncommitted pic.twitter.com/pKk6WEHK7o — Perfect Game Youth (@PGYouthBB) July 22, 2022

Really like this grab for the #Clemson staff, pulling another young talent out of Florida in 2026 3B Lucas Cannady. Athletic/strong 6-1 frame, runs a 6.75 w/ defensive versatility & big arm. Finds barrel often, ball jumps w/ authority. #112 per @PerfectGameUSA https://t.co/avQh0sp3hE — Jheremy Brown (@JBrownPG) December 10, 2022

