Top-ranked prospect commits to the Tigers

Erik Bakich and the Clemson baseball program picked up a new commitment from a big-time prospect on Saturday.

Lucas Cannady, a class of 2026 third baseman from Lincoln High School (Tallahassee, Fla.), announced his commitment to the Tigers.

“I am extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Clemson University,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Cannady (6-1, 175) is ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 1 third baseman and No. 46 overall prospect in the country for the 2026 class.

You can check out some clips of him below:

