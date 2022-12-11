Future Tiger helps team to first-ever state title with huge performance

A future Clemson Tiger shined in the Class 7A state championship game on Saturday at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.

Jamal Anderson had a huge performance, helping Mill Creek High School (Hoschton, Ga.) to its first state football title in school history with a 70-35 drubbing of a previously undefeated Carrollton (Ga.) High team.

Anderson, a four-star Clemson linebacker commitment in the class of 2023, had a big night that included him returning a blocked field goal 88 yards for a touchdown that gave Mill Creek a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior also added a pass breakup, as well as a timely sack in the fourth quarter on a fourth-and-goal play that kept Carrollton out of the end zone.

Anderson is ranked as high as the No. 130 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class by ESPN, which considers him the nation’s No. 12 outside linebacker.

Anderson, the son of former Utah and Atlanta Falcons All-Pro running back Jamal Anderson, Sr., committed to Clemson back in June.

Anderson’s Mill Creek squad finished the campaign 14-1 with the state title.

