Trevor Lawrence shines in career day, makes history

Trevor Lawrence shined on Sunday, what was a career day for the former Clemson quarterback who made history in the process.

Lawrence balled out for the Jacksonville Jaguars, leading them to a 36-22 road victory over the Tennessee Titans with a career-high four total touchdowns.

The 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick threw for a career-high 368 yards while completing 30 of 42 passes. He had 197 passing yards in the first half, a career high for a half.

Lawrence threw for three touchdowns — a 12-yard pass to Evan Engram in the first quarter, a 20-yard pass to Zay Jones in the second quarter and a 21-yard pass to Engram in the third quarter — and also ran for a 1-yard score in the third quarter.

With all of that, Lawrence became the first player in Jaguars history with 300-plus passing yards, three-plus passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a game.

He also became the first quarterback in franchise history to surpass 3,000 passing yards in each of his first two NFL seasons.

For the season, Lawrence has now thrown for 3,202 yards and 20 touchdowns with only six interceptions.

He and the Jags (5-8) will return to action next Sunday when they host the Dallas Cowboys at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Trevor Lawrence finds his tight end for a touchdown! #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/hsXgs4612l — Alexander Johnson (@AJohnsonSports) December 11, 2022

Heck of a touchdown before the half by Trevor Lawrence and Zay Jones, got it jusstttt inpic.twitter.com/dpgFOFiBoU — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 11, 2022

Trevor Lawrence is the first player in @Jaguars history with 300+ passing yards, 3+ passing TDs and a rushing TD in a game pic.twitter.com/VmBLaXxOnN — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 11, 2022

.@Trevorlawrencee becomes the first QB in franchise history to surpass 3,000 passing yards in each of his first two NFL seasons.@Gatorade | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/qo57ngRT4F — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 11, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

