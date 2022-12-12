Clemson made Peach State QB feel ‘like family’

After camping at Clemson this past summer, a promising young signal-caller from the Peach State returned to Tiger Town last month.

Collins Hill High School (Suwanee, Ga.) quarterback TJ Wilcox – a 6-foot-2, 175-pound sophomore in the 2025 class – took in Clemson’s game against Louisville on Nov. 12 as an unofficial visitor.

“I loved the visit to Clemson and the culture they have there,” he told The Clemson Insider. “It’s always one of my favorite visits.”

It was the first gameday experience at Death Valley for Wilcox, who has worked out at the Dabo Swinney Camp each of the last two summers and also traveled to campus this past spring.

“The highlight this trip was being with the players before the game when they came down the hill and rubbed Howard’s Rock,” he said. “The energy was just so high, and I loved that.”

Wilcox was accompanied on the gameday visit by his parents.

“They loved it there too and were really impressed with everything,” he said. “They said they loved how it’s so family friendly.”

While on campus, Wilcox had the chance to speak plenty with Clemson offensive player development coach and former Tiger quarterback Cole Stoudt.

“We spent a lot of time together and he took me around to see all the new things they have added to the facilities,” Wilcox said. “We talked a lot about the future of Clemson and what makes their program a unique place to be.”

Wilcox was also able to visit Georgia, Florida State and North Carolina this season. He feels the Tar Heels and Tigers are showing the most interest in him at this early point in his recruitment.

Did his latest Clemson visit give him a better feel for where he stands with the program in the recruiting process right now?

“Yes, the visit gave me a really good feeling overall about their interest in me,” he said. “I could tell the coaches were interested in me as a person and not just a football player.”

“They spent a lot of time with me and made me feel welcomed and like family,” Wilcox added. “Relationships are important and I feel like we have a really good relationship that will continue to be built in my recruiting journey.”

