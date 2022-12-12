DJ Reader has massive game vs. the Browns

The stat line doesn’t do DJ Reader’s game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday justice.

Notching five tackles, one quarterback hit and a pass deflection, the former Clemson and current Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle was all over the the Browns. It seemed like every crucial run stuff, it was Reader leading the charge.

With Reader on the field, the Bengals held the Browns’ high-powered rushing attack to just 2.8 yards a carry, forcing the Browns to rely heavily on the passing game.

The Bengals won, 23-10, in Cincinnati.

The bengals avoid a 3rd consecutive season sweep by the Browns. With DJ Reader in, Nick Chubb averaged 2.4 ypc 💀 pic.twitter.com/VCMYsvotLy — Elise Jesse (@EliseJesseTV) December 11, 2022

Don't forget DJ Reader on your Pro Bowl and All Pro ballots — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) December 11, 2022

DJ Reader continues to have no interest in success of the opposition's running game. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 11, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

