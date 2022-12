Orange Bowl matchup by the numbers

Who will win the 89th Orange Bowl?

That will ultimately be decided when Clemson and Tennessee meet Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. On paper, though, the numbers show how the teams stack up heading into the matchup.

Here’s a look at how the teams compare statistically:

Total offense

Clemson: 404.6 yards per game

Tennessee: 538.1

Scoring offense

Clemson: 34.7 points per game

Tennessee: 47.3

Rushing offense

Clemson: 179 yards per game

Tennessee: 205.8

Passing offense

Clemson: 225.6 yards per game

Tennessee: 332.3

Explosive scrimmage plays (at least 20 yards)

Clemson: 56

Tennessee: 77

Total defense

Clemson: 331.3 yards allowed per game

Tennessee: 398.8

Scoring defense

Clemson: 20.1 points allowed per game

Tennessee: 23.5

Rushing defense

Clemson: 101.1 yards allowed per game

Tennessee: 111.8

Passing defense

Clemson: 230.2 yards allowed per game

Tennessee: 287

Third-down offense

Clemson: 48.7%

Tennessee: 43.1

Third-down defense

Clemson: 36.1%

Tennessee: 33.9

Red-zone offense

Clemson: 96.6%

Tennessee: 93.7

Red-zone defense

Clemson: 81%

Tennessee: 77.1

Sacks

Clemson: 3.08 per game

Tennessee: 2.25

Tackles for loss

Clemson: 7.9 per game

Tennessee: 7.2

Interceptions

Clemson: 13

Tennessee: 9

Turnovers

Clemson: 20

Tennessee: 11

Turnover margin

Clemson: plus-1

Tennessee: plus-9

Punting average

Clemson: 41.8

Tennessee: 37.7

Punt return average

Clemson: 7

Tennessee: 16.9

Kickoff return average

Clemson: 23

Tennessee: 19.8

Field-goal conversion percentage

Clemson: 85.7

Tennessee: 78.9

Penalties

Clemson: 5.5 per game

Tennessee: 8

