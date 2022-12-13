Swinney Tuesday Orange Bowl Practice Report

Swinney Tuesday Orange Bowl Practice Report

Football

Swinney Tuesday Orange Bowl Practice Report

By December 13, 2022 6:12 pm

By |

Before the Tigers hit the practice fields Tuesday Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media.  Swinney gave the latest on opt out, injuries, Orange Bowl preparations, QB situation and much more.

Watch Swinney’s press event on TCITV:

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

Trenton Simpson knows what his future plans are. The junior linebacker has made a decision on whether he’s returning to Clemson next season or leaving for the NFL. However, Simpson has yet to announce his (…)

reply
10hr

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead. With most of the 2022 season in the books, The Clemson Insider is analyzing how the Tigers performed at (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home