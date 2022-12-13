Swinney Tuesday Orange Bowl Practice Report

Before the Tigers hit the practice fields Tuesday Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media. Swinney gave the latest on opt out, injuries, Orange Bowl preparations, QB situation and much more.
Watch Swinney’s press event on TCITV:
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced today that junior defensive end Myles Murphy is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft and opting out of the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl. Murphy took to Instagram this afternoon (…)
One of Clemson’s starting defensive lineman will soon wrap up his senior season. Will that mark the end of the career with the Tigers as well? That’s the decision Tyler Davis has to make following Clemson’s (…)
Trenton Simpson knows what his future plans are. The junior linebacker has made a decision on whether he’s returning to Clemson next season or leaving for the NFL. However, Simpson has yet to announce his (…)
Clemson has picked up a commitment from a prolific in-state running back. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) star Jarvis Green announced his pledge to the Tigers on Tuesday afternoon. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior in (…)
Myles Murphy isn’t the only Clemson defensive starter that won’t be available for the upcoming Orange Bowl. Dabo Swinney announced Tuesday that junior defensive end Myles Murphy is opting out of the Orange (…)
Clemson will not have all hands on deck when they travel to Miami for the Orange Bowl on December 30. The Tigers will have to battle Tennessee without a premier pass rusher. Dabo Swinney announced today (…)
An NFL analyst took to Twitter with some high praise for a former Clemson star. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network believes Mike Williams is the league’s best wide receiver in this regard: (…)
A bunch of former Clemson stars showed up and balled out on Sunday in Week 14 of the NFL season. Check out what they’re saying about some former Tigers in the league: (…)
Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead. With most of the 2022 season in the books, The Clemson Insider is analyzing how the Tigers performed at (…)
After camping at Clemson this past summer, a promising young signal-caller from the Peach State returned to Tiger Town last month. Collins Hill High School (Suwanee, Ga.) quarterback TJ Wilcox – a (…)