What They Are Saying: Former Clemson stars shine bright in NFL Week 14

A bunch of former Clemson stars showed up and balled out on Sunday in Week 14 of the NFL season.
Check out what they’re saying about some former Tigers in the league:
About that time.#JAXvsTEN | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/fF938qESwN
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 11, 2022
Game recognize game 🤝#JAXvsTEN | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/VtqwRNTYD6
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 11, 2022
.@Trevorlawrencee and the @Jaguars are getting to work early in Nashville!
📲 https://t.co/vrOwX4OgvT pic.twitter.com/P9k3CwNYA7
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 11, 2022
That’s 6 for #16‼️🏈@Trevorlawrencee x @Jaguars
📲 https://t.co/vrOwX4OgvT
pic.twitter.com/KwpzIBsJ1y
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 11, 2022
Put some respect on @Trevorlawrencee name
— Judah Davis (@The_Prophet_36) December 11, 2022
TREVOR WITH THE DIME 🤯‼️@Trevorlawrencee x @Jaguars
📲 https://t.co/vrOwX4OgvT
pic.twitter.com/FvTRHnFncS
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 11, 2022
16 is dealing send tweet@Trevorlawrencee | #JAXvsTEN pic.twitter.com/I6EpPzCxdU
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 11, 2022
Trevor Lawrence was with all that 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/E2nuEv4o4X
— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 11, 2022
Nothing but respect.@Trevorlawrencee | #JAXvsTEN pic.twitter.com/GCPPnhf9Al
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 11, 2022
An elite performance from an elite player
Have yourself a day, 16‼️🏈@Trevorlawrencee x @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/PZ1r1kQauu
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 11, 2022
Trevor Lawrence is the first player in @Jaguars history with 300+ passing yards, 3+ passing TDs and a rushing TD in a game pic.twitter.com/VmBLaXxOnN
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 11, 2022
#TrevorLawrence just did something that’s only been done 3x in the history of the #NFL.
40+ attempts
70.0%+ cmp-percentage
8.5+ YPA
3+ TD passes
1+ TD runs
0 INTs
0 fumbles
0 sacks
• Lawrence (12/11/22 @ #Titans)
• Mahomes (9/28/20 @ #Ravens)
• Brees (12/8/19 vs. #49ers) pic.twitter.com/LqcVgCHsn2
— Ryan Michael (@theryanmichael) December 11, 2022
Way to be great, 16 🏈@Trevorlawrencee x @Jaguars https://t.co/vkWRkCOSL5
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 11, 2022
He’s him.@TrevorLawrencee | #JAXvsTEN pic.twitter.com/JHHfRBsy5s
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 11, 2022
"I’m just proud of the guys for how they responded after last week."
– Trevor Lawrence after having a career day while leading the @Jaguars to a huge road win over their division rivals.
🎤 @Amanda_Balionis pic.twitter.com/W6uYShLLBG
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 11, 2022
#WPMOYChallenge Shatley pic.twitter.com/Apshp2zt2o
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 11, 2022
🙂#JAXvsTEN | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/0vLlZvbhg4
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 11, 2022
See y'all at The Bank!@swaggy_t1 | #DUUUVAL
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 11, 2022
Good morning Dexy pic.twitter.com/qAlJ06Vuoo
— New York Giants (@Giants) December 11, 2022
Amari Rodgers' first catch with the Texans results in his first career touchdown reception. pic.twitter.com/Q6jyO9xfeu
— Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 11, 2022
Amari Rodgers scores his 1st career TD!
📺: #HOUvsDAL on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/VIs6xlIHaH pic.twitter.com/DtFreneGD5
— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
That was niceeee 🔥 @arodgers_3
📺 » FOX pic.twitter.com/XWeTRPXO4o
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 11, 2022
First of many NFL touchdowns for our guy @arodgers_3 ‼️🏈
📲 https://t.co/vrOwX4OgvT pic.twitter.com/ZqtWGQmxuO
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 11, 2022
AHHHHH 😭😭😭 https://t.co/rIAcHU84oW
— KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) December 11, 2022
Know that’s a lot of emotions but Go find that football brudda lol https://t.co/7bol7jwEvj
— Shadell Bell (@_Sbell11) December 11, 2022
HE’S LIKE THAT https://t.co/iIxg3spSgs
— Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) December 11, 2022
OH YUHHHHH @arodgers_3 https://t.co/0L3C0FVlVz
— Ruke Orhorhoro (@ruke33) December 11, 2022
LETS 🎸🎸 @arodgers_3 https://t.co/yIAV8HBvZY
— Judah Davis (@The_Prophet_36) December 11, 2022
Thankful ‼️🙏🏾 https://t.co/HrrggF5gNA
— Amari Rodgers3️⃣ (@arodgers_3) December 11, 2022
Cowboys win!!!!!
— Jayron Kearse (@Jayronkearse8) December 11, 2022
Good team W!💯 #WhoDey
— Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) December 11, 2022
Another big DUB. Whodey
— Dj Reader (@Djread98) December 11, 2022
Okay smh they were marked as no gains. Oh well there’s always next week.
— Dj Reader (@Djread98) December 11, 2022
SHAQ SACK!! pic.twitter.com/LGFWHtCfhL
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 11, 2022
Deshaun Watson scores his first TD for the Cleveland @Browns !!
— #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) December 11, 2022
😂😂😂all I hear “shaq washed up didn’t make no plays for us last year “Thanks to Most high. Great team win bills mafia
— Shaq Lawson (@Shaq_Lawson90) December 11, 2022
This is insane@darealmike_dub is 1 of 1
📲 https://t.co/vrOwX4OgvTpic.twitter.com/v6pjd5UXTw https://t.co/z2Iecm6Fbb
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 12, 2022
MIke dub with a wild catch
— Dj Reader (@Djread98) December 12, 2022
Mike. Williams.
HOW DID YOU CATCH THAT!?!? 🤯
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 12, 2022
Christian eating early I see
— Dj Reader (@Djread98) December 12, 2022
Ending the first quarter with a BIG sack by @cwilkins42 💪#ProBowlVote | 📺: Watch #MIAvsLAC on @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/1CFuCUBHCM
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 12, 2022
#ProBowlVote + @CWilkins42#ProBowlVote + @CWilkins42#ProBowlVote + @CWilkins42#ProBowlVote + @CWilkins42#ProBowlVote + @CWilkins42 pic.twitter.com/z5mVShYWJJ
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 12, 2022
What a first quarter for @cwilkins42 !!
4 total tackles
3 solo tackles
1 sack
Big mood ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PlPjjWLEHG
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 12, 2022
Y’all better tune in for Sunday Night Football because @cwilkins42 and @darealmike_dub are putting on a show‼️🏈 pic.twitter.com/CegDlDyUBH
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 12, 2022
Mike ✨freaking✨ Williams
@darealmike_dub x @chargers
📲 https://t.co/vrOwX4OgvT
pic.twitter.com/azBAmGjVtC
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 12, 2022
Mike dubbbb!!!
— Deon Cain (@cainera1_) December 12, 2022
.@cwilkins42 is a machine!#ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/3aykx8gbsC
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 12, 2022
Halftime stat check for @cwilkins42…
🟠 7 tackles
🟠 5 solo tackles
🟠 2 tackles for loss
🟠 1 sack
Again, this is literally just at halftime 🤯
📲 https://t.co/vrOwX4wF7j pic.twitter.com/ootAFgnfcd
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 12, 2022
Quite a first half for Christian Wilkins and Mike Williams. Wilkins has 8 tackles including a sack. His career high is 12 tackles, which he recorded last week. Williams has 4-58 receiving with a touchdown. Chargers lead 17-7.
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 12, 2022
.@darealmike_dub is from another planet
📲 https://t.co/vrOwX4wF7j pic.twitter.com/YhLZxQcXlp
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 12, 2022
81, can you do somethin' for me?@darealmike_dub x @chargers
📲 https://t.co/vrOwX4OgvT
pic.twitter.com/1CSKKdlD1z
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 12, 2022
Mike Dub out here feasting omg
— Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) December 12, 2022
Clemson boys turned up in primetime.
Mike Williams ⚡️
6 receptions
116 yards
TD
Christian Wilkins 🐬
9 tackles
1 sack
2 TFL pic.twitter.com/VwDFzMMnS1
— Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) December 12, 2022
.@DeAndreHopkins showing off what he can do. Won’t count as @NFLFantasy points, sadly.
📺: #NEvsAZ on ESPN
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/UKeBTYKCRY pic.twitter.com/9fPBlQukl7
— NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2022
Saturday, Sunday, Monday, doesn’t matter. @isaiahsimmons25 is gonna make plays. #ProBowlVote
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNfJx3 pic.twitter.com/TuQQyPlzsG
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 13, 2022
just havin' fun with it 🤷♂️@isaiahsimmons25 x #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/R8TSUxrbIb
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 13, 2022
–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images
