What They Are Saying: Former Clemson stars shine bright in NFL Week 14

A bunch of former Clemson stars showed up and balled out on Sunday in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Check out what they’re saying about some former Tigers in the league:

Put some respect on @Trevorlawrencee name — Judah Davis (@The_Prophet_36) December 11, 2022

Trevor Lawrence was with all that 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/E2nuEv4o4X — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 11, 2022

An elite performance from an elite player Have yourself a day, 16‼️🏈@Trevorlawrencee x @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/PZ1r1kQauu — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 11, 2022

Trevor Lawrence is the first player in @Jaguars history with 300+ passing yards, 3+ passing TDs and a rushing TD in a game pic.twitter.com/VmBLaXxOnN — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 11, 2022

#TrevorLawrence just did something that’s only been done 3x in the history of the #NFL. 40+ attempts

70.0%+ cmp-percentage

8.5+ YPA

3+ TD passes

1+ TD runs

0 INTs

0 fumbles

0 sacks • Lawrence (12/11/22 @ #Titans)

• Mahomes (9/28/20 @ #Ravens)

• Brees (12/8/19 vs. #49ers) pic.twitter.com/LqcVgCHsn2 — Ryan Michael (@theryanmichael) December 11, 2022

"I’m just proud of the guys for how they responded after last week." – Trevor Lawrence after having a career day while leading the @Jaguars to a huge road win over their division rivals. 🎤 @Amanda_Balionis pic.twitter.com/W6uYShLLBG — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 11, 2022

Good morning Dexy pic.twitter.com/qAlJ06Vuoo — New York Giants (@Giants) December 11, 2022

Amari Rodgers' first catch with the Texans results in his first career touchdown reception. pic.twitter.com/Q6jyO9xfeu — Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 11, 2022

Amari Rodgers scores his 1st career TD! 📺: #HOUvsDAL on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/VIs6xlIHaH pic.twitter.com/DtFreneGD5 — NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022

Know that’s a lot of emotions but Go find that football brudda lol https://t.co/7bol7jwEvj — Shadell Bell (@_Sbell11) December 11, 2022

HE’S LIKE THAT https://t.co/iIxg3spSgs — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) December 11, 2022

Cowboys win!!!!! — Jayron Kearse (@Jayronkearse8) December 11, 2022

Another big DUB. Whodey — Dj Reader (@Djread98) December 11, 2022

Okay smh they were marked as no gains. Oh well there’s always next week. — Dj Reader (@Djread98) December 11, 2022

Deshaun Watson scores his first TD for the Cleveland @Browns !! pic.twitter.com/hQKS0hEuw0 — #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) December 11, 2022

😂😂😂all I hear “shaq washed up didn’t make no plays for us last year “Thanks to Most high. Great team win bills mafia — Shaq Lawson (@Shaq_Lawson90) December 11, 2022

MIke dub with a wild catch — Dj Reader (@Djread98) December 12, 2022

Mike. Williams. HOW DID YOU CATCH THAT!?!? 🤯 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 12, 2022

Christian eating early I see — Dj Reader (@Djread98) December 12, 2022

What a first quarter for @cwilkins42 !! 4 total tackles

3 solo tackles

1 sack Big mood ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PlPjjWLEHG — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 12, 2022

Y’all better tune in for Sunday Night Football because @cwilkins42 and @darealmike_dub are putting on a show‼️🏈 pic.twitter.com/CegDlDyUBH — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 12, 2022

Mike dubbbb!!! — Deon Cain (@cainera1_) December 12, 2022

Halftime stat check for @cwilkins42…

🟠 7 tackles

🟠 5 solo tackles

🟠 2 tackles for loss

🟠 1 sack Again, this is literally just at halftime 🤯

📲 https://t.co/vrOwX4wF7j pic.twitter.com/ootAFgnfcd — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 12, 2022

Quite a first half for Christian Wilkins and Mike Williams. Wilkins has 8 tackles including a sack. His career high is 12 tackles, which he recorded last week. Williams has 4-58 receiving with a touchdown. Chargers lead 17-7. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 12, 2022

Mike Dub out here feasting omg — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) December 12, 2022

Clemson boys turned up in primetime. Mike Williams ⚡️

6 receptions

116 yards

TD Christian Wilkins 🐬

9 tackles

1 sack

2 TFL pic.twitter.com/VwDFzMMnS1 — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) December 12, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

