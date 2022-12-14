Hunter Renfrow is back

After missing most of the season with injuries, only playing in six games, Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow was back at practice Wednesday. Having been officially removed from injured reserve, the Clemson legend looks to make the most of his remaining season.

Currently, Renfrow has 21 receptions on the season for 192 yards and no touchdowns, a far cry from his normal production. With teammate Davante Adams having a dominant season, Renfrow should be able to get plenty of balls thrown his way, as opposing defenses will have their hands full containing all the weapons for Vegas. Teammate Darren Waller is also returning from IR.

The Raiders play New England on Sunday.

Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow both practicing today — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) December 14, 2022