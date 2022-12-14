Hunter Renfrow is back

Hunter Renfrow is back

Football

Hunter Renfrow is back

By December 14, 2022 4:50 pm

By |

After missing most of the season with injuries, only playing in six games, Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow was back at practice Wednesday. Having been officially removed from injured reserve, the Clemson legend looks to make the most of his remaining season.

Currently, Renfrow has 21 receptions on the season for 192 yards and no touchdowns, a far cry from his normal production. With teammate Davante Adams having a dominant season, Renfrow should be able to get plenty of balls thrown his way, as opposing defenses will have their hands full containing all the weapons for Vegas. Teammate Darren Waller is also returning from IR.

The Raiders play New England on Sunday.

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

A former Clemson cornerback has a new home in the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys announced on Wednesday that they have claimed Trayvon Mullen from waivers. After being waived this week by the Arizona Cardinas, (…)

reply
6hr

Tennessee was already going to be without its starting quarterback against Clemson. Now the Volunteers will be without another top offensive weapon when the teams meet later this month. Jalin Hyatt has (…)

6hr

Trevor Lawrence collected another nice accolade on Wednesday. The former Clemson quarterback was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. Lawrence led the Jacksonville Jaguars (…)

10hr

The Cade Klubnik era of Clemson Football is here, and when the Orange Bowl rolls around on Dec. 30, the true freshman will get his first career start for the Tigers. After serving as DJ Uiagalelei’s backup (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home