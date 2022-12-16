Tigers' defense preparing for ‘a nice challenge’ in Tennessee

With Clemson’s Orange Bowl matchup just a few short weeks away, first-year defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Wes Goodwin’s defense is set to face a talented Tennessee offense that stunned opposing teams in the first half of the 2022 season, but has since struggled following star quarterback Hendon Hooker’s season-ending ACL injury back in November.

Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. recognizes the challenge that exists within the Volunteers’ offense, which the sophomore says is arguably “the fastest tempo offense they have faced this year,” a challenge Clemson’s defense will not take lightly.

“It’s going to be a nice challenge for our defense,” Trotter said. “We know from watching film, they are a fast-moving offense, so we’ve been making sure to practice that with our scout team and trying to have high tempo and have preparation for that.”

Defensive tackle Tyler Davis echoed his teammate’s sentiments on the challenge the Volunteers present, saying the high-tempo offense they bring will be a real test of physicality for this year’s defensive unit.

“Just tempo,” Davis said regarding the challenge Tennessee brings. “They try to wear you out, tire you out and we just got to be in shape for it.”

Despite Tennessee’s playing style looking a bit different without Hooker, along with top receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman both opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft, Trotter knows Tennessee’s physicality won’t change with backup quarterback Joe Milton III at the helm.

“They’ve got a different playing style as far as the new quarterback they brought in,” the linebacker said. “I saw from watching film that they try to give him some easy passes to be able to get him warmed up, but he can still throw the ball down the field.

“He’s still a very athletic quarterback, dual-threat type, and with the high-power offense, just high tempo, we got to be prepared for that. I feel like our game plan is going to be right.”

As far as the caliber of talent and the impressive 10-2 resume that Tennessee brings, it’s just another day at the office for Trotter and his teammates, who have faced their fair share of top-25 opponents this season… four to be exact.

“I feel like we played a lot of good teams, a lot of top-25 teams, and I feel like all of those teams definitely had players that were big playmakers,” Trotter said. “Whoever we play against, we just got to make sure our technique is sound, and we got to focus on our game plan and our play so that we can come out on top.”

