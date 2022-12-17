Champ run continues

Football

December 17, 2022

Clemson Football posted a fun fact on its Twitter account Saturday. Every single recruiting class in Dabo Swinney’s tenure has won at least one championship during his time as the Tigers’ head man, whether that means an ACC or a national title.

While many fans are understandably disappointed Clemson didn’t make the College Football Playoff this year, it’s worth noting the Tigers did take the ACC. And with the roster looking the way it does, Clemson could be able to keep the championship streak going for a long time.

Home